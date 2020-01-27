TWENTYNINE PALMS — A bank customer was robbed of money and a purse by two men at the drive-up ATM at US Bank, 6325 Adobe Road, at about 10:10 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23.
According to information provided by the Morongo Basin sheriff’s station, the victim was making a withdrawal from the drive through ATM when two black men, wearing hoodies, approached the victim’s vehicle.
One stole the cash which had just been withdrawn while the other stole a purse from the front seat of the vehicle.
The victim placed the vehicle into drive and fled without being harmed.
Anyone with information related to the investigation, is asked to contact the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Morongo Basin Station at (760)366-4175. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may contact We-Tip at 1-888-78-CRIME.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.