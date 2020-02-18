TWENTYNINE PALMS — Twentynine Palms Ministerial Association President Bryan Oakley recognized Bishop Brian Tabeling with a Certificate of Appreciation at the group’s Feb. 11 meeting.
The certificate honored Tabeling for his contribution to the ministerial association as bishop of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Tabeling has served as an active member since 2014 and his leadership skills and volunteer spirit tremendously benefited our high desert communities, Oakley said. Tabeling and his family were long-time residents and active in their church. The family was also active at Theatre 29, the community theater they helped found
They will relocate to Arizona.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.