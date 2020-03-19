MORONGO BASIN — Schools in Morongo Unified School District will be closed until at least May 1, Superintendent Tom Baumgarten announced Thursday afternoon, March 19.
Baumgarten said he made the decision after conferring with the other superintendents of San Bernardino County’s 33 school districts, as well as the county superintendent of schools and Public Health Department.
“All 33 schools are keeping to that date,” Baumgarten said.
“County health is supportive of this action,” he added.
The Morongo Unified school board will have to ratify the order at its next meeting March 24.
The trustees held their last board meeting online using Zoom to minimize personal interaction and comply with state laws on open meetings.
The meeting reached full capacity at 100 participants.
Participants were allowed to ask questions and many were from parents asking how the closure will affect their children’s ability to move to the next grade level and how and if they should be working on school assignments at home.
Superintendent Tom Baumgarten said they couldn’t answer those questions since they were not on the meeting’s agenda but he instructed everyone to check the MUSD website at www.morongo.k12.ca.us for up-to-date information.
In a phone interview Wednesday afternoon, Baumgarten went on to say that the school district is hoping to receive information from the California Department of Education on what their options are for online instruction.
“We’ve got to be patient with each other,” he said.
“I understand everyone being anxious. There’s a lot of kids out of school in California. If you look at Palm Springs or LAUSD, they don’t have anything up online for students yet. We’re moving as quickly as we can.”
By Thursday, MUSD was saying high school seniors will be evaluated by their principals to determine if they would have met graduation requirements if school had not been closed.
For other grades, students will be moved up to the next grade unless they were at risk of being held back as of March 13.
Families with children who were in danger of being retained should call their school after the first week of April.
Food giveaways for all children continue
Food giveaways for children will be extended throughout the closure. Grab-and-go meals will be available at all elementary schools and middle schools in the district as well as Yucca Valley and Twentynine Palms high school. Meals can be picked up between 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. weekdays.
Any family with children may get the meals, regardless of whether they are enrolled at MUSD.
The district will continue to discuss how closures will affect students in their upcoming board meetings. Their next meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, March 24, and will be available to view on Zoom.
A link to the online meeting will be made available on the district’s website.
Gov. Gavin Newsom issued an executive order to waive this year’s statewide testing for students, pending federal approval.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.