TWENTYNINE PALMS — The community lost an active member when retired Marine Phil Fultz passed away on Friday, April 24.
Fultz reportedly died because of complications from major surgery.
The retired Marine was a member of the Twentynine Palms Masonic Lodge and president of the Morongo Basin Coalition for Adult Literacy. He was also a member of the Twentynine Palms Kiwanis Club and served as club president in 2011-12.
“Phil was a very passionate man for many organizations and professional endeavors he did during his life,” fellow Kiwanis Club member Herman Platzke said in an email to club members.
“I’ll share a few things I know about Phil, he served his country in the Marine Corps as an officer and in Vietnam. He would tell you of coming back from Vietnam and being disrespected by protestors which he did not take lightly.
“I know he retired from Marine Corps Community Services at MCAGCC after a long career with them and was very well respected by the staff at MCCS.
“Phil was a founding member of MBCAL when it began in 1984 and remained an integral part of the success of MBCAL. He shared his experiences as a tutor, a position, he derived the most satisfaction from as a contributor to the MBCAL newsletter. He also served as President and board member Emeritus.”
Fultz met Anita, his wife of 22 years, when she was the site supervisors for the literary program at the library.
Both were married to other people and the couples were friends before they borh became widowed.
“I have a lot of memories,” she said. “I think his compassion for others was something that most people don’t know. They’ve met him somewhere and he was kind to them or he worked with them. That kind of thing.”
She said she spoke to his brother, who remembered Phil teaching and protecting him when they were growing up.
“That’s the way Phil was with many folks,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.