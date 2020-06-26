TWENTYNINE PALMS — Masks will be required and the number of patrons limited to support social distancing when the Twentynine Palms Branch Library, Adobe Road and Veterans Way, reopens Tuesday.
The library had been forced to close because of the continuing coronavirus crisis.
The library will open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, June 30 to July 2.
It will close Saturday, July 4, for the Independence Day holiday and resume regular hours, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, the following week.
Computer time will be limited to one hour per patron per day.
The summer reading program will continue online this year.
The Friends of the 29 Palms Library is once again receiving donations of gently-used books, CDs and DVDs for sale to raise money for new book acquisitions and library equipment and programs.
