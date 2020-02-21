TWENTYNINE PALMS — A suspicious objects sitting outside the front entrance led to the closure of the Twentynine Palms Post Office, 73839 Gorgonio Drive, Friday morning, Feb. 21.
The object, a silver cylinder , also caused sheriff’s deputies to shut down streets leading to the post office while waiting for arson and bomb investigators to arrive and examine the object.
Sheriff’s patrol units were turning people away at Palo Verde Avenue and Aztec Avenue on Gorgonio Drive and at Joshua Drive and Mesquite Avenue.
