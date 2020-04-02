TWENTYNINE PALMS — The building which once housed a night club could become the new home of the Potter’s House church.
The Potter’s House is asking for a conditional use permit to change the commercial structure, on the southwest corner of Adobe Road and Two Mile Road, to a church.
That request will be the subject of a public hearing at the 5 p.m. Tuesday, April 7, at city hall. Because of the continuing coronavirus crisis, the meeting will not be open to the public but residents are invited to comment on agenda items by email to dolsen@29palms.org or by calling Assistant Planner Diane Olsen at (760) 367-6799, extension 1007.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.