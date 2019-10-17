TWENTYNINE PALMS — Organizers are calling the Morongo Basin Healthcare District’s Health and Resource Fair held Saturday, Oct. 12, at Luckie Park a success.
More than 300 people took advantage of a wide array of information booths, games, free food and the chance to donate blood while enjoying a mild early autumn day in the park.
More than 40 vendors took part, district representatives gave out free health screenings and children took part in Kids’ Zone activities, including a gaga pit constructed by members of Boy Scout Troop 229.
Elite Cosmetology hosted a body painting booth while nearby, Teresa Danek drew caricatures. Mustard’s Last Stand served free hot dogs and chips.
The Morongo Basin Coalition for Adult Literacy handed out children’s books. The district attorney’s victim services unit spoke about services to crime victims, including restitution and help with medical bills.
A van from Lifestream collected 21 united of blood and the American Red Cross signed up 15 new volunteers.
