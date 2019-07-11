WONDER VALLEY — A 70-year-old Twentynine Palms man was killed in a head-on collision on Amboy Road east of Sandy Lane Wednesday, July 10.
The man, whose name was withheld pending notification of next of kin, was driving a 2000 Subaru Outback east on Amboy Road.
He was pronounced dead on the scene after his vehicle collided head-on with a 2011 Toyota Tacoma heading west on Amboy road with Cameron J. Turner, 19, of Twentynine Palms at the wheel and Jason S. Bussell, 22, of Twentynine Palms, in the passenger seat.
According to a California Highway Patrol report, the Toyota was towing another vehicle on a tow dolly with a ball latch attached to the Toyota.
After the collision the Subaru came to rest facing east on the south dirt berm while the Toyota came to rest facing east in the middle of the road.
Turner suffered major injuries in the collision. He and Bussell were transported, first by ambulance and then by helicopter, to Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs.
The collision is under investigation by the highway patrol. Witnesses are encouraged to call the Morongo Basin highway patrol station at (760) 366-3707.
