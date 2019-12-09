TWENTYNINE PALMS — Phillip Cordivari, 34, of Twentynine Palms, was arrested Sunday, Dec. 8, after reportedly assaulting his fiancée multiple times Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 7 and 8.
Cordivari was arrested for attempted murder at his home.
Investigating deputies initially responded to Hi-Desert Medical Center for a woman reported her fiancée of two years had assaulted her Saturday morning, Dec. 7, and she thought he was going to kill her.
She said he strangled her.
She told investigators that he punched her multiple times, causing her to lose consciousness, and threatened to kill her if she sought help from neighbors.
The woman, whose name was not released, left the apartment, in the 6400 block of Mojave Avenue, and made her way to Hi-Desert Medical Center for treatment.
She had multiple abrasions and bruises, head pain and strangulation marks on her neck.
Cordivari was contacted at his home and arrested.
Anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to contact the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Morongo Basin Station at (760)366-4175. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may contact We-Tip at 1-888-78-CRIME.
