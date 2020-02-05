TWENTYNINE PALMS — Four teams at Twentynine Palms High School will benefit from an online fundraiser organized by Pamela Britton in honor of her son, Zach Kanlong, who ran track and cross country as a member of the Wildcat Class of 2014.
Kanlong passed away Nov. 25, 2019.
Britton raised $5,000 in an online campaign and presented a check for that amount to cross country coach M.E. Wilson Sr. and Athletic Director Jeremy Johnson at the school Tuesday afternoon, Feb. 4.
Much of that money, she said, will be used to purchase four industrial sun shades, one each for the cross country, track and boys soccer teams and a fourth to be used by an unnamed fourth team.
Those purchases, she noted, will leave $1,600 from the donation for other equipment that can also be used by Wildcat athletes.
After graduating from Twentynine Palms High School, Kanlong went on to study at Cal State East Bay in Hayward where he studied Recreational Management and graduated in 2018.
“He really loved cross country mostly,” Britton said of her son.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.