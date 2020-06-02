TWENTYNINE PALMS — If all goes as planned, the space that once was home to the Palm Kabob restaurant on Adobe Road will soon be the home of a new place for breakfast and lunch.
Juanita Cuna and her daughter, Giselle Cuna, plan to use their experience working at C&S Coffee Shop and Little Italy in Yucca Valley to open the Cactus Trails Cafe here. They hope to have a soft opening by Monday, June 8.
The pair has had their eyes on the Adobe Road space for several years. They want it to house their cafe and, somewhere down the road, a succulent plant store next door.
“My mom wanted to take over the building a couple of years ago,” Giselle said. “We decided to do it together.
Juanita has 27 years of experience at C&S Coffee Shop, the restaurant that will inspire how Cactus Trails operates.
“This is what I know. I started at C&S when I was 18 years old,” she said.
Giselle, 22, was raised in Yucca Valley, where she lives now. “I’ve been working in the restaurant business for a few years,” she said.
Juanita noted that the original plan was to open March 1 but a few little delays were followed by the big delay, the coronavirus crisis.
They decided not to open with only take out service.
“I didn’t want our opening to be that way,” Giselle said. “We decided to wait.”
