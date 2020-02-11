TWENTYNINE PALMS — For its third year, the annual Fringe Fest has found a new home: Twentynine Palms. Founder Miri Hunter said she is still finalizing specific venues around the city.
The festival of music, comedy, poetry and theater will take place Friday through Sunday, June 12-14.
Online applications open Feb. 15 at hideserttfringe.org/application.
The festival features original and edgy performances from around the Morongo Basin and beyond.
The festival will also feature workshops and special sessions with industry professionals as well as one-person shows and small ensemble performances.
There will be musical entertainment in the late evenings and chances to speak with presenters and performers in a casual setting.
For the past two years, the festival has found a home at the Joshua Tree Retreat Center. Co-producers Miri Hunter and Ann Van Haney are Hi-Desert residents and performers who created Hi-DeF to showcase innovative, boundary-pushing theater in the Morongo Basin.
For show descriptions, tickets with special pricing for locals or any other information, visit www.hidesertfringe.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.