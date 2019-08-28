TWENTYNINE PALMS — The Twentynine Palms branch library, Adobe Road and Veterans Way, continues to provide weekly fun activities for young readers.
Tiny Hoppers, for toddlers and their parents, takes place at 11:30 a.m. Wednesdays. The course is designed to inspire interaction between toddlers and their parents and help children develop motor skills, body awareness and a sense of rhythm.
Wee Rhythms, at 1 p.m. Wednesdays, is filled with classic songs and nursery rhymes to inspire early literary interaction between parents and infants and help build vocabulary in a fun way.
Kids on the Move, at 10:30 a.m. Thursdays, lets children jump, clap, shake and dance their way through activities, in which their parents are also encouraged to participate, to inspire a healthy model of physical activity in fun and engaging ways.
All ages are invited to Storytime at noon Thursdays, with fun and engaging stories, songs and rhymes.
For more information call the library at (760) 367-9519.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.