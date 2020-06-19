Those planning to attend the 29 Palms food distribution on Saturday, June 20, are asked to enter the clinic via El Paseo, heading south onto Split Rock Avenue.
Organizers are not allowing left turns off of Split Rock into the clinic parking lot for this event.
"We cannot have folks clogging up the highway and AM/PM entrances," Morongo Basin Healthcare District spokesman Joe Ruddon said.
The food giveaway will begin at 8 a.m. at the district's health clinic on Split Rock Avenue north of Twentynine Palms Highway.
