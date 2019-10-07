TWENTYNINE PALMS — North and southbound traffic was diverted off of Lear Avenue after a two-vehicle crash at Two Mile Road Saturday night, Oct. 5. Two people were airlifted to local hospitals for treatment of injuries.
Deputies responded to the crash at about 9:12 p.m. Deputies from the Morongo Basin station’s Major Accident Investigation Team were called to the scene due to the severity of the crash.
Investigators determined that a Chevrolet Silverado was heading north on Lear Avenue when a Nissan Altima, heading west on Two Mile, turned left onto Lear Avenue and the vehicles collided.
The force of the collision left the Silverado on its roof off the road just northwest of the intersection and the driver of the Altima trapped in the vehicle, which came to rest north of the Silverado.
Firefighters used the jaws of life to remove the roof from the Altima in order to extract the driver, who was airlifted to a local hospital, as was a passenger in the vehicle.
The accident remains under investigation. Anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to contact the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department Morongo Basin Station Major Accident Investigation Team (MAIT) at (760) 366-4175.
