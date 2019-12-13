TWENTYNINE PALMS — The Twentynine Palms High School boys basketball teams won two of three non-league games against the Aztecs of Palm Desert at home Thursday, Dec. 12.
The varsity squad earned its second consecutive win, beating the Aztecs 76-58. The Wildcats built their lead slowly and steadily, with a 20-17 first quarter edge becoming a 35-28 lead going into halftime and a 55-41 lead heading into the final quarter.
Jacob Hueso scored 22 points and added four steals. Saiz Aguilar had 13 points and five rebounds. Troy Tuivaiti scored 12 points with six rebounds.
The Wildcats shot 84 percent from the free throw line, and played great team defense to secure the win.
The junior varsity Wildcats won 61-57. They were led by P.J. Horn with 16 points, six rebounds and four assists and Johnny Aguirre with 14 points and five steals.
The freshmen Wildcats struggled with rebounds and finishing plays and fell to the Aztecs 63-29.
The Wildcats will travel to Indio Friday. Dec. 13, to play the defending Desert Valley League Champions. The junior varsity game will begin at 4:30 p.m. and varsity will play at 7:30.
