TWENTYNINE PALMS — Thirty-five teams, in seven divisions, began play in the city of Twentynine Palms 2020 Youth Basketball Leagues Saturday, Jan. 11.
Teams, for boys and girls from Kindergarten through the eighth grade, will be played Saturdays through the end of February at gyms at Twentynine Palms High School, 72750 Wildcat Way, and Twentynine Palms Junior High School, Utah Trail north of Two Mile Road.
Admission is free to all games and spectators are welcome.
The season will culminate with awards ceremonies Monday, March 2, in the junior high school gym.
Eight teams are playing in the Pee Wee I Division. All eight will be in action today at the junior high school gym, with games starting at 9 and 9:45 a.m.
Four teams are taking part in the Pee Wee II Division. All four will play today at 10:30 a.m. at the junior high school gym.
Five teams will play in the boys third- and fourth-grade division. Four of them will play today, at 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the junior high school.
Seven team will take part in the boys fifth- and sixth-grade division. Six will play today, as noon and 1 and 2 p.m. at the high school.
Four teams will compete in the boys seventh- and eighth-grade division. All four will play, at 9 and 10 a.m. today, at the high school.
All four teams in the girls fourth-, fifth- and sixth-grade division will play today, at 1:30 and 2:30 p.m., at the junior high.
Two of three teams in the girls seventh- and eighth-grade division will play today, at 11 a.m. at the high school.
