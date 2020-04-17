TWENTYNINE PALMS — Memorial Day services here and in Joshua Tree have become the latest casualties in the continuing coronavirus crisis, as organizers announced that continued uncertainty will force them to be canceled.
This year’s events, honoring those who sacrificed their lives in the nation’s armed forces, would have been held at the 29 Palms Public Cemetery, Encelia Avenue north of Two Mile Road, and Joshua Tree Memorial Park, Twentynine Palms Highway east of downtown Joshua Tree.
Elaine Bowden, one of a handful of veterans who organize annual services in Twentynine Palms, said services there, including wreath presentations, have been canceled “due to the uncertainty of when the COVID-19 Virus quarantine period will end.”
“We encourage all citizens in the 29 Palms area to honor and remember our dear Veterans in their hearts and prayers,” she said.
“Thank you for understanding and all of your support over these many years.”
Bowden said she did not know if the continuing crisis would affect placement of flags on veterans’ graves.
“The Mojave Viper Young Marines usually place the flags at the 29 Palms cemetery,” she said.
“I spoke with Kathy Arbaczewski, POC for the Young Marines. She stated that they plan on putting the flags on the graves, however this will depend on the status of the quarantine and State of California guidance.”
The decision to cancel this year’s services was not an easy one, Bowden said.
“The decision was very difficult since we have been conducting this memorial service for over 10 years, however the health and safety of our citizens is of our highest concern and we can continue to honor our veterans privately as we are doing many other things at this time.”
