TWENTYNINE PALMS — Resident enjoying the first stirrings of spring at Luckie Park Saturday morning, March 28, might have noticed some other stirrings there.
Five volunteers, including a chaplain and four Marines, from the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, fanned out across the park to clean up and wipe down every surface that regularly gets touched by park visitors.
Marines, including lance corporals Diego Arcos and William Guerroro, armed with disinfectant and protected with rubber gloves, wiped down everything from picnic tables to exercise equipment.
Arcos has been in the Marines for ten months. He hails from California and works as an embarker.
Guerrero, who hails from Long Island, New York, works as an ammunition tech.
Both said they signed on to help the night before.
The call for volunteers to help in the park came from city council member Steve Bilderain and reached Navy Chaplain Andrea Gilkey, who worked in the park Saturday morning with the Marines, including lance corporals Khahil Corona and Jesus M. FloresBalderrama.
The volunteers, she said, were rounded up by Danielle Pardessi.
They cleaned everything people use in the park, from playground equipment to handrails.
“Anything that people can put their hands on,” she said.
She and the other volunteers, she said, are ready to respond to more calls for service.
