TWENTYNINE PALMS — A new mural is now brightening the day for residents on two and a half walls on the building at Twentynine Palms Highway and Mariposa Avenue that used to house Trinkets and Tomes.
Sarah Beck, whose company buys, renovates and sells homes in the Morongo Basin, bought the two-story building at 72051 Twentynine Palms Highway with an eye toward opening a shop on the ground floor and using the upstairs as an apartment.
Though she is not certain what sort of shop she wants to open, she hopes to have something going with the start of the new year.
“I grew up out here,” Beck said. “My mom homesteaded a house in Wonder Valley.”
Beck said she looks at the work her company does as a desert beautification project, improving not only the house but the neighborhood around the house. She said he would like to do the same for the area around the building at Mariposa Avenue.
“That whole stretch has not been developed,” she said. “Things are just kind of dilapidated.”
She said she would like to be the forerunner of a redevelopment of the area, complimenting the work of Project Phoenix further east.
Her goal is to “Create a newness to the area,” she said.
The mural features an eagle, a coyote and a flying raven and will showcase bright colors.
She hopes it will make the building a focal point to improving the area around the building.
Beck plans to have a party to celebrate completion of the mural.
Action 29 Palms Chair LeeAnn Clarke expressed enthusiasm for the mural.
“The design concept is unique and fresh,” Clarke said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.