TWENTYNINE PALMS — Residents had the chance to learn more about the 2020 census and enjoy a family circus this past weekend.
The Ventura Star Circus came to town and held multiple performances under a big top tent behind the community services building on Joe Davis Drive.
While residents gathered at the circus box office, representatives of the city and the 2020 census handed out information about the head count that is about to begin.
Each family that accepted information also received a $5 voucher to help pay for refreshments inside the big top tent.
A highlight of each performance was 9-year-old clown Dee Dee Ventura, whose family owns the circus.
Before the circus, she said she wanted to become a trapeze or Lyra artist. Both those acts were part of the show.
Audience members became part of the show at the first Saturday performance as Dee Dee picked a member of the audience to take part in a game and, after intermission, children who had their face painted during the break were called up to take part in a dance contest.
The show also features two jugglers and a fire eater.
The climax of the show was an appearance by Kin Kon, a large mechanical gorilla.
