TWENTYNINE PALMS — Residents gathered at Palms Baptist Church Sunday evening, Nov. 24, to sing songs, watch children dance, donate money to the 29 Palms Community Food Pantry and enjoy some dessert, all in the name of giving thanks.
The annual community thanksgiving service was hosted by the Twentynine Palms Ministerial Association. An offering taken halfway through the service brought in $407, which was given to food pantry President Lori Cosgriff.
Cosgriff reminded those in attendance that the pantry provides emergency food supplies to more than 200 families in the Twentynine Palms community every week.
She added that the Twentynine Palms High School interact Club she oversees just handed out turkeys and fixings for 300 local families to prepare and enjoy thanksgiving meals in their own homes.
Cosgriff thanked those in attendance for rejuvenating her with their spirit and generosity.
“I came tired and I am not tired now,” she said.
Thanks and gratitude were watchwords for the evening, which saw musical performances by the Palm Baptist Church Praise Team, Rev. Bryan Oakley, Hunter and the Wick’d and the 180 Band.
Thanks was also given in the form of dance performances by children from the Spirit and Truth Worship Center Church and Born Again Ministries.
In his brief talk, Gospel Fellowship Christian Center Church Pastor T.K Washington cautioned people not to expect their Thanksgivings to be perfect.
“It’s not going to be perfect,” he said while adding that they should not worry about that. “God is going to be there even if you burn that turkey.”
He urged everyone to decrease their GPH, Grumblings Per Hour, and increase their TPH, Thanksgivings Per Hour.
Bishop Perry Ford of Spirit and Truth Worship Center urged those in attendance to be thankful even for difficult times.
“Sometimes it is hard to praise God in difficult situations,” he said. “I m just thankful for the bad times.”
Father Eliseus Uju of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church reminded everyone to thanks God after we have come through difficult times.
“Thank God for the times he has healed us,” he said.
Mayor Steve Bilderain read a city proclamation supporting the annual services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.