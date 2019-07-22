TWENTYNINE PALMS — Utah Trail will close from Twentynine Palms Highway to Two Mile Road because of a project to install a bike path.
The close will begin Tuesday, July 23, and continue Tuesday and Wednesday, July 30 and 31.
The road will be closed from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. these days for bike path installation. Seek alternative routes during these times.
For more information, please contact City of Twentynine Palms Public Works Department at (760) 367-6799.
