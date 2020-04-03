TWENTYNINE PALMS — Dr. An Nguyen of 29 Palms Dental and a small group of volunteers is working to make masks to protect area seniors from the coronavirus. The doctor has enough material to make 5,000 masks.
“We had ordered the material about a month ago, anticipating that at some point it was going to affect our community,” he said, noting that, following American Dental Association recommendations, his office has stopped seeing anyone but emergency patients.
These, he said, include case involving painful swelling, an inability to sleep or follow ups to recent surgery.
“With plenty of time we thought this would be the best time to get that started,” he said of creation of the masks.
Volunteers, he said, gather six at a time to work three hour shifts at the doctor’s house. Each works one of six stations measuring, cutting, ironing and sewing the masks and placing a filter on each mask.
The masks are washable and the filters can be sterilized in an oven, at 158 to 170 for 30 minutes.
“The filter is made of medical grade filters available on the market,” he said.
Great care, he noted, is made to ensure the safety of volunteers.
“We can handle six people at one time. We screen them. The volunteers needs to be healthy for the last 15 days, no sickness, they need to have been clear of sick people.”
Before the beginning of every shift, each volunteer has their temperature taken to make sure they are not running a fever.
“We sanitize their hands,” he said, noting that each volunteer wears a mask while helping to make masks and there is a 10-foot separation between volunteers.
His home, he added, has a filtration system which removes bacteria from the air.
Masks, he said, will be made available to seniors who may be more susceptible to the coronavirus. Each mask will come with written instructions on its use and care.
He said he hoped to begin distribution on Monday, April 6.
Nguyen noted that he has offered masks to local businesses and Hi-Desert Medical Center.
If you want to lend a hand, send a text or voice message to (760) 819-3330 or an email to smile29dental@live.com.
Nguyen is also accepting donations that can be used to purchase more mask material.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.