TWENTYNINE PALMS — A man is facing charged of distributing pornography to a minor.
Xander Banda, 22, was arrested in Chicago, Illinois and was extradited back to San Bernardino County on Thursday, Jan. 30, where he was booked into West Valley Detention Center. Banda was arraigned Friday, Jan. 31, and is being held in lieu of a $25,000 bail.
He plead not guilty to a charge of distributing pornography to a minor. He is due in the Morongo Basin courtroom of Judge Rodney Cortez for a preliminary hearing at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 13.
He is accused of sending pornography to a 13-year-old girl in Twentynine Palms.
The investigation which led to Banda’s arrest began Dec. 1, 2017 when deputies from the Morongo Basin Sheriff’ station were dispatched to a report of a 20-year-old male sending pornography to a 13-year-old female.
Sometime in September 2017, investigators believe, Banda befriended the victim during a church event and shortly after, Banda began messaging the victim, requesting nude photographs from her.
The victim and Banda reportedly exchanged nude photographs via text messaging.
Detective Henry from the Morongo Basin Sheriff’s station completed the investigation and submitted it to the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s office for review on Dec. 12, 2019. They issued a warrant for his arrest on July 30, 2019.
Anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to contact the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Morongo Basin Station at (760) 366-4175. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may contact We-Tip at 1-888-78-CRIME.
