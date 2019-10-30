TWENTYNINE PALMS — Torin Grimes was bestowed the honor of joining the ranks of Eagle Scouts, joining his two brothers, Heath and Chase, at a court of honor at the Twentynine Palms Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Saturday, Oct. 26.
Grimes, a member of Troop 78, earned Eagle Scout status after organizing and leading a project aimed at creating a single, official trail at Turtle Rock in the Hidden Valley area of Joshua Tree National Park.
Grimes earned praise from park superintendent David Smith, guest speaker at the court of honor.
“I have seen scouts and eagle scouts and, specifically, Eagle Scout projects, as vital to parks,” Smith said. “These are the stories we want to tell and preserve but we often don’t have the resources.”
Grimes’ project, Smith said, was able to create a trail out of chaos so that the park’s visitors will be able to enjoy the park’s beauty and “will not have to trample the desert along the way.
“I am honored today to see you transition down this trail,” he said.
“You bring honor to yourselves and your brother scouts,” brother Heath told Torin. “We have too many people who use their strengths to exploit others.”
“This is your special day that nobody can take away from you,” scoutmaster Tim Perez. “You are a leader, I see you going places.”
“I have learned what it means to be a good leader and get things done,” Grimes said of his Eagle Scout project.
He thanked all the people, including family and friends, fellow scouts and scout leaders, who helped him along the way.
“Without them I would never have made it so far,” he said.
He gave special thanks to him mother, Tina.
“She camped with us, taught us and inspired us to be better scouts,” he said.
