JOSHUA TREE — Patient visits to Hi-Desert Medical Center have gone down by half since the COVID-19 pandemic reached California, but the hospital has started offering elective surgeries again.
Hospital CEO Karen Faulis said the hospital started moving ahead with elective surgical plans and operations May 4.
“We are ready to go,” Faulis said. “This week we’re seeing a slight increase in our surgeries.”
The hospital’s behavioral health programs were never suspended, but mostly transferred to telemedicine and phone calls when possible. If needed, patients with emergencies were seen in the emergency department, Faulis said.
The CEO said patients are safe thanks to the infection control protocols Hi-Desert Medical Center and other hospitals do daily.
“It’s more of a risk to go to a grocery store,” Faulis said. “We do this every day.”
The outpatient rehabilitation center, which had been closed since the end of March, is also open for business with safety protocols in place, Faulis said.
Hi-Desert Medical Center did not experience a surge of COVID-19 cases, according to Emergency Medical Director Bob Khazaeni.
Both Hi-Desert and Desert Regional Medical Centers are seeing fewer patients with COVID-19.
“We have not had one in over a week,” Khazaeni said of Desert Regional Medical Center. “The cases are getting less.”
The last case at the center was on April 14 with a patient coming through the emergency department, Faulis said.
Patients postpone getting care
In some rural or underserved communities, emergency physicians are seeing fewer patients but report that those who do come in are more seriously ill or injured, which may mean they are putting off necessary treatment, according to the American College of Emergency Physicians.
“Waiting to see a doctor if you think you’re having a medical emergency could be life threatening,” said Dr. William Jaquis, president of the American College of Emergency Physicians. “While it’s important to stay home and follow social distancing guidelines, it’s critical to always know when to go to the emergency department.”
