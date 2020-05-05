TWENTYNINE PALMS — The city’s latest mural, featuring larger than life portraits of pioneers Ed and Margaret Kenney, is taking shape on a wall of what will become a pediatric clinic on Split Rock Avenue north of Twentynine Palms Highway.
The mural is being created by local artist Tim O’Connor, who is connected to the Kenney family through marriage.
O’Connor previously created murals honoring Jack Cones, aka “The Flying Constable,” Johnnie Hastie and the 29 Palms Stage and Smith’s Ranch.
The design O’Connor created features portraits of the Kenney’s in front of a backdrop that includes the drug store, now home to a restaurant, they opened in 1940.
The mural also includes a short biography of Ed Kenney, born in Nebraska in 1910, and a member of the Creighton University of Omaha School of Pharmacy Class of 1932.
He and Margaret moved to Twentynine Palms in 1940 and opened Kenney’s Drug Store.
Over the next 40 years he became known by many as “the founding father.”
“He was not only a successful businessman, but a leading figure in the medical community,” the biography notes.
“This medical complex is dedicated to his memory and is a testament to his overwhelming generosity and commitment to the people of Twentynine Palms.”
The Morongo Basin Healthcare District made use of a grant from the Kenney Family to purchase the property, home of a former medical clinic, that will become the home of the new pediatric clinic.
O’Connor has been working afternoons at the site, waiting for the sun to move over and give him some shade, and hopes to be done in a couple of weeks.
One problem he had when getting ready to create the mural was finding photos of Margaret and Ed to work from.
The only ones he could find were black and white photos from the newspaper.
He eventually went to the Twentynine Palms Historical Society but found a similar lack of photos there. Eventually he found the couple’s passport photos but they were black and white so he had to do some more research to find out what color Margaret’s hair was.
