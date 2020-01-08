JOSHUA TREE NATIONAL PARK — Many roads in Joshua Tree National Park that closed for safety reasons after a snow storm hit the area Dec. 26, have reopened.
Roads that have been reopened are Big Horn, Odelle, Queen Valley, and Lost Horse Mine. Geology Tour Road remains closed.
Black Eagle Mine Road is closed long-term.
Campgrounds are all open but roads into these areas could still be a bit bumpy. Drive slowly.
Use caution when driving in the park. Winter is an unpredictable time of year with temperatures ranging from below freezing into the high 70’s.
Always check the weather forecast before a visit and let someone know where you will be traveling.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.