TWENTYNINE PALMS — Planners will hear an appeal of the approval of an application for a Vacation Home Rental when they meet in regular session at 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 5, at city hall, 6136 Adobe Road.
With the meeting closed to the public due to the continuing coronavirus crisis, members of the public will be invited to participate via lice streaming through a link on the city’s website at www.29palms.org.
Heidi Graybill asked for permission to operate a vacation home rental, at 6784 Pine Spring Avenue, in the Indian Cove area south of Twentynine Palms Highway, on March 9.
The property is 70 fee wide and 130 feet deep and contains a 1,302 square foot residence.
The city has received three applications to appeal the pending approval of the home rental application, citing concerns about:
• Disruptive traffic, noise trespassing said to take place at other vacation home rentals.
• An excess of vacation home rentals in the area.
• The feeling that a vacation home rental is essentially a hotel
• A reduction in the number of long term rentals.
One appeal was filed by Rick Capelli and Diane Taylor, who own a rental house next to the proposed vacation home rental.
In their appeal they spoke of the impact of already existing Airbnbs in their neighborhood.
“I have one across the three from me on Alta Loma that has been a nightmare, cars coming up and down the street at all hours of the night with their music blasting and the thumping from the stereo on week nights to,” they wrote.
Another appeal was sent in by Jennifer Ruggiero, who lives on Pine Springs Avenue.
“It has been my experience that STR guests in Indian Cove stay up late drinking, playing loud music, building large wood burning outdoor fires and trespassing on private property disturbing residents,” she wrote in her appeal.
“STRs in residential neighborhoods create a perpetual sense of unease in our own home, especially when the homeowner does not live on the property.”
The third appeal was filed by Michael Tausch, another Pine Springs Avenue resident.
City staff members also received a letter, from Trista White, a Pine Springs Avenue resident, in support of the vacation home rental application.
Staff members have recommended the planning commission deny the appeal and approve the vacation home rental application.
