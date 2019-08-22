TWENTYNINE PALMS — Future projects and debt requirements will be among the items discussed at the annual meeting of the board of directors of the Twentynine Palms Water District Financing Corporation.
Board members, also members of the Twentynine Palms Water District, will meet in district offices, 72401 Hatch Road, at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28.
They will also elect officers, president, vice president and chief financial officer, for the year and receive a statement of investments and activities.
The regular water district board of directors meeting will follow at 4.
Board members will consider approving a $32,200 contract with Engineering Resources of Southern California for construction services related to the Well TP-2 drilling project.
