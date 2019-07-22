JOSHUA TREE NATIONAL PARK — The United States Geological Survey reported a 4.2 earthquake about 10 miles from Twentynine Palms at 9:26 a.m. Monday, July 22.
The earthquake was centered near Live Oak in Joshua Tree National Park.
No injuries or damage have been reported. The park remains open and serving the public.
