TWENTYNINE PALMS — The city of Twentynine Palms is extending the emergency proclamation, sent out last week, from March 31, or until further notice to April 30 or until further notice.
The declaration was made in response to the continuing coronavirus crisis.
This action, city officials reported, was based on President Donald Trump’s revised guidelines and the State of California Department of Public Health’s that does not have an end date.
City workers continues to serve the public with its municipal needs with service via telephone, e-mail, or regular mail.
The city’s emergency proclamation can be found online at www.29palms.org or on the city’s Facebook page.
The proclamation closed city hall to the public and closed meetings of the city council, planning commission and TBID to the public. Members of the public were invited to watch livestreaming of public meetings and comment on agenda items via email or by calling city hall at (760) 367-6799.
It has closed the city’s animal shelter to the public while allowing residents to make appointments to adopt pets. More recently it led to restrictions on the use of playground, exercise and other equipment at city parks.
Services requiring in-person visits or counter assistance, including building permits and business licenses, were suspended or made available via phone, online or through email
For more information call (760) 367-6799.
