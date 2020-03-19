TWENTYNINE PALMS — The city of Twentynine Palms continues to take extra precautions and monitor federal, state and local guidelines with regards to the COVID – 19 pandemics.
The following are events and programs that have been postponed or canceled in the City:
• Dance and karate classes through park and rec have been canceled
• Adult Co-Ed Volleyball, which was due to begin soon will be postponed
• Little League – They are following the school’s timeline (April 20)
• Kickball which is held on Sundays at Luckie Park has been canceled
• Twentynine Palms swim team has canceled its Season
• San Bernardino County Fire Department sponsored Easter Egg Hunt has been canceled
• JT55 Bike Ride scheduled for April 25 has been canceled
• Desert Oasis Car Show scheduled for May 7 is canceled
• Hilltoppers Motocross Races scheduled for March 28 – 29 has been postponed
• Theatre 29 has delayed its production of “The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe.”
• Senior Center is closed. Meals are being distributed to Seniors daily
• Knott Sky Park Preschool in conjunction with Morongo Unified School District is closed
• Youth Basketball Tournament scheduled for March 27-29 has been canceled
• Junior Tennis Program held at the Twentynine Palms High School has been canceled
For more information call the Park and Rec office at (760) 367-6799, option 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.