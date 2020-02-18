JOSHUA TREE — The life altering affects of learning about your past is the subject of a one woman show that will be performed at the Arttrap, 61861 Sunburst, at the end of the month.
“The Mexican Revelation,” written and performed by Ann Van Haney, will be presented at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Feb. 28 and 29, and 2:30 p.m. March 1.
Van Haney is well known to theatre goers in the Morongo Basin for her performances in Thought Theatre productions of “Particles of Dread,” “Revolt She Said: Again Revolt,” and “Mary’s Confession.”
She is also co-founder of the annual Fringe Fest, which will bring music, comedy, poetry and other presentations to venues in Twentynine Palms in June.
This new performance piece follows a woman as she discovers that who she is and is not and how it diverges from who she thought she was.
Family secrets, cultural awareness, re-visioning one’s identity, are all issues explored in this one woman play, directed by Miri Hunter.
The $10 general admission tickets are on sale at www.thoughttheatremb.com/tickets.
