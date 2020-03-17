TWENTYNINE PALMS — At 29 Palms Family Fitness on Two Mile Road, the mantra for staying safe during the coronavirus scare is “keep it clean.”
That was the word Saturday morning, March 14, from owner Janet Skilinski, who worked the front desk while residents got their morning workouts in.
“We’ve stepped up cleaning,” she said, noting that gym members have also been asked to do their part.
“We’re asking them to wipe down machines before and after each use,” she said, noting that, even before the virus scare, the gym worked hard to keep things clean.
She said gym members have been less concerned about the virus and more concerned about the gym closing.
“They keep asking if we are going to close,” she said, adding that the gym currently plans to stay open.
She added that it is hard to tell what should be done as the situation keeps evolving.
“We’ve never faced anything like this,” she said.
Gym attendance, she admitted, has been a little off lately.
“It’s been a little slower,” she said, adding that those who do come out to exercise have been making sure to wipe down exercise equipment.
(1) comment
If they cared about the community, especially those at the highest risk they would close for the duration of this health emergency.
Some people don't care about infecting others with the virus as long as they are okay.
