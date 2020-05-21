TWENTYNINE PALMS — Firefighters from Twentynine Palms, Joshua Tree and the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center made quick work of a shed fire that sent black smoke billowing into the sky above Desert Heights here early Thursday afternoon, May 21.
Smoke from the fire, near the intersection of Pearl Springs Avenue and Indian Trail, could be seen from downtown Twentynine Palms, several miles away.
While firefighters knocked down the flames, a fire investigator, who had been called to determine the cause of the blaze, was canceled because it was determined to be accidental, having reportedly started during weed abatement.
No injuries were reported and damage was restricted to the shed behind the main house on the property.
