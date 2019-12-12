TWENTYNINE PALMS — Twentynine Palms High School basketball teams opened league play on four perfect notes as each team beat its opponent, from Coachella Valley High School, at home Wednesday, Dec. 11.
The varsity boys beat their counterparts 81-13 and dominated on both sides of the court, making use of a last-second buzzer beating three-point shot to open up a 36-4 lead going into the second quarter and a stifling defense to go into halftime with a 57-5 lead.
That lead was stretched to 71-7 going into the fourth quarter.
Senior Troy Tuivaiti returned from a two-week illness to score 26 points and get five steals and five rebounds. Junior Carson Estrada had 10 points, five rebounds and five assists. The team shot over 50 percent overall and 82 percent from the free throw line for a very efficient, well-defended game, coach Michael Usher reported.
“We are hoping to keep things going tonight against a good Palm Desert team in the Richard Casey Gymnasium,” he said.
The girls varsity squad made use of a powerful second quarter to beat the Arabs 58-35. The Wildcats opened play with a 15-6 first quarter and held the Arabs scoreless for the first half of the quarter. They opened up a 29 point halftime lead by outscoring the Arabs 25-5 in the second quarter.
Leading scorers on the night were Bre Bell with 17 points, Kate Bobadilla with 12 points, Riley King with nine points, and Jordan Stanley with seven points.
Junior varsity
The mercy rule shortened the fourth quarter in the junior varsity boys’ 59-22 defeat of their Coachella Valley counterparts.
The Wildcats opened up a 16-2 first quarter lead that grew to 17-10 at halftime and 48-18 going into the fourth period.
The girls junior varsity team won their game 64-33 but looked as if they might have a challenge with their Coachella Valley counterparts as the teams were tied 13-13 in the first quarter. That was before the Wildcats pulled ahead and ended the quarter 19-13.
After going into halftime with a 35-23 lead, the Wildcats outscored the Arabs 15-6 in the third quarter to go into the final period with a 50-29 edge.
All four teams have 1-0 Desert Valley League records.
The boys basketball teams will play host to Palm Desert on the Wildcat campus, 72750 Wildcat Way, Thursday, Dec. 12, with the freshman game beginning at 3:30 p.m., the junior varsity game following at 5 and the varsity match following at 6:30.
