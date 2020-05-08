TWENTYNINE PALMS — With chairman Greg Mendoza saying the board needed to follow the code as is it written, planners voted 5-0 Tuesday, May 5, to deny an appeal and approve an application for a vacation home rental in the Indian Cove area of Twentynine Palms.
Mendoza encouraged residents who opposed the short term rental operation at 6784 Pine Spring Avenue to approach the city council and seek development code changes.
With the planning commission meeting closed to the public due to the continuing coronavirus crisis but livestreamed on You Tube, the applicant, Heidi Graybill, and some of those who opposed her plans took part in the meeting remotely.
Graybill testified that she has lived in the area for seven years and lives a mile from the Indian Cove property and will not be an absentee owner.
“I will have complete oversight over the property,” she said.
Resident Jennifer Ruggiero spoke about troubles the neighborhood has seen because of other short term rental properties.
These, she said, included bonfires and loud weekend parties.
She wondered how Graybill will monitor the property when she is away on vacation.
Mendoza noted that every short term rental property is required to have a sign, visible from the street, with the phone number of someone who can be contacted in case of trouble.
That person, he said, is required to respond within an hour or risk loss of the property owner’s short term rental permit.
He encouraged residents to reports unpermitted short term rentals to the city’s code enforcement officer.
“Party after party after party all night long,” resident Diane Taylor said of her concerns about short term rentals in the Indian Cove area.
Taylor, of those who appealed approval of the short term rental,said she already has one short term rental property near her home.
“I don’t want one right behind me and right next door to us,” she said.
“I deeply appreciate your comments,” Mendoza said after closing the public comments portion of the hearing.
She noted that Graybill followed all the requirements of the city development code dealing with short term rentals.
“I am a property owner also,” he said, noting that he has previously had trouble with long term rental tenants and unresponsive landlords.
“We don’t have ground to uphold the appeal,” he said.
