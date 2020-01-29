WONDER VALLEY — A maintenance crew from the County of San Bernardino joined Bob Whitt, of the Simi Dabah Foundation, and volunteers from the Friends of Wonder Valley, including the Wonder Valley MAC Representative, Steve Reyes, to install a sculpture by artist Simi Dabah at the Wonder Valley Community Center.
The crew met Monday morning, Jan. 27, to unload and install the 9 foot 4 inch, 440 pound sculpture, which was donated to the Friends of Wonder Valley.
The group worked with the County of San Bernardino to have it installed in front of the Wonder Valley Community Center.
The sculpture is in the shape of a large WV, which perfectly represents Wonder Valley.
Ken Sitz, the chairman of the Friends of Wonder Valley said the group was thrilled to have the sculpture installed at the Center.
