MORONGO BASIN — The 18th annual HWY 62 Open Studio Art Tours opened Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 5 and 6, for the first of three weekends of self-guided tours through studios and art galleries across the Morongo Basin.
Tours, sponsored by the Morongo Basin Cultural Arts Council, will continue from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 12, 13, 19 and 20.
Dozens of studios and galleries, from Morongo Valley to Wonder Valley, including Pioneertown, Yucca Valley, Joshua Tree, Landers and Twentynine Palms, will take part in the event.
Artists represent all media, from jewelry and assemblages to painting and photography. Tours are free; most artists will have items offered for sale and some will give demonstrations of their techniques. Most have signed on to take part in at least two of the three weekends of the tours.
Gallery 62 and Joshua Tree Art Gallery in Joshua Tree will host an artists reception for this year’s open studio collective tour from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12.
Copies of the art tour catalog, complete with artist information and directions to studios, is available at chambers of commerce and art galleries across the Basin and online at hwy62arttours.org.
