TWENTYNINE PALMS — Detectives have arrested a second suspect in connection with an incident in which, a Twentynine Palms man claims, he was shot at while he and his wife sat on their front porch in the 72700 block of Wildcat Way, near Twentynine Palms High School.
Detectives arrested Branden Smith, 18, of Twentynine Palms, after serving a search warrant in the 7500 block of Persia Avenue, on Tuesday, Sept. 17.
They also collected evidence which, they claim, links Smith and Joshua Hill, previously arrested and arraigned on attempted murder charges, to the incident.
Smith was booked into the Morongo Basin Jail and later moved to West Valley Detention Center where he was held in lieu of $1 million bail. He is due in Morongo Basin Superior Court at 1:15 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19.
The investigation which led to the two arrests began Friday, Sept. 6, when Morongo Basin sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of an attempted murder on Wildcat Way.
A resident told deputies he was sitting on his front porch when Hill challenged him to a fight and opened fire with a firearm when he refused to fight him.
Hill’s family members, who came to his arraignment Friday, Sept. 13, to support him, claim that Hill was attacked by the resident.
