TWENTYNINE PALMS — Residents here will take part in Thanksgiving with songs of praise and the shared breaking of bread in the coming days.
The Twentynine Palms Ministerial Association will host community Thanksgiving services, complete with a selection of desserts at the end, at 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, at Palms Baptist Church, 5285 Adobe Road.
Music will be provided by the Palms Baptist choir, the Spirit and Truth Worship
Center Praise Team, Hunter and the Wick’d, aka Miri Hunter and Thom Merrick, Pastor Bryan Oakley, the 180 Band and the Born Again Ministry Children’s Choir.
Council member McArthur Wright and his wife, Alfreda Wright, who is organizing the evening, will act as masters of ceremonies.
Pastors Lolila and Faaaliga Faaaliga Jr. will welcome the congregation with a prayer.
Mayor Steve Bilderain will read a proclamation, from the city council, supporting the community Thanksgiving service.
Pastor T.K. Washington of Gospel Fellowship Outreach Worship Center.
An offering will be taken with proceeds going to the Twentynine Palms Community Food Pantry, which provides emergency food to Twentynine Palms, Wonder Valley and Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center families in need.
The pantry serves the community at facilities provided by the church on Stardune Avenue north of Twentynine Palms Highway. A donation will also be made to the audio visual department at Palms Baptist Church, which operates the sound system for the annual Thanksgiving service.
Oakley will provide the closing prayer.
The Twentynine Palms High School Interact Club’s annual food drive will come to a close Saturday, Nov. 23, when club members and helpers hand out turkeys and groceries to 300 families in need in the community so they will be able to prepare Thanksgiving feasts in their own homes.
Baskets will be distributed, to families who preregistered, from noon to 1 p.m. at the gym at Twentynine Palms High School.
For information call Lori Cosgriff at (760) 900-1169
Several days later, Food For Life Ministry will provide residents a free Thanksgiving feast from noon to 3 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 28, at First Baptist Church, 6414 Split Rock Avenue.
Volunteers will be needed to help with set up, serving and cleanup and delivering meals to homebound residents. Call Debbie Tirozzi at (760) 475-1670 if you want to volunteer.
