TWENTYNINE PALMS — Morongo Basin teachers got a sneak peak of the Joshua Tree National Park art expo and the Glass Outhouse in Wonder Valley opened a new season of art exhibits when local galleries celebrated the First Saturday art cruise for September over the weekend.
At the 29 Palms Art Gallery, 74055 Cottonwood Drive, local teachers were invited to take part in a preview of the annual art expo exhibition while learning more about the teaching resources available to them through the gallery.
Marty Jones and Robert Harrigan, who teach history at Twentynine Palms Junior High School, were on hand learning about resources they could use when teaching a course in art history.
Three artists shared their work at the Glass Outhouse, Twentynine Palms Highway and Thunder Road, during an opening reception that featured the music of Hunter and the Wick’d.
Zara brought paintings she has created over the last five years, including one inspired by the words of William Blake.
“I’ve been painting professionally now for over 15 years,” she said, noting that she now teaches oil painting at La Matadora Gallery in Joshua Tree.
Valerie Davis brought a collection of her Mandalas, which use hot glue and acrylics built up in layers to create works that look like stained glass. She celebrates the female body in her work, which features what she calls goddesses, earth goddesses and water goddesses.
Artist Barbara Adams filled a room at the gallery with smaller paintings. She also celebrated her 65th birthday with a cake made by one of the other artists.
