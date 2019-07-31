LOS ANGELES — Thirty-one supporters of Copper Mountain College dressed up in their attention-getting best and traveled to Los Angeles Friday, July 26, to attend a taping of “Let’s Make a Deal.”
Just by appearing in the audience of the long-running game show, students, alumni, faculty members, staff, family and friends earned $930 for the Copper Mountain College Foundation.
On Camera Audiences paid the nonprofit group that much money to help supply audience members for the show, which is set to air March 16, 2020.
Everyone in the group was dressed in attention-getting costumes.
Dillan Plummer came dressed as a taco while Carole Miller was a honey bee. Jennifer Anderson became a pirate for the day.
Foundation Executive Director Sandy Smith called the day a unique fundraiser.
“A group of us travel down there every summer and usually someone wins,” Smith said.
“It is so much fun dressing up and being silly, raising money for our CMC students is icing on the cake.
“Next time we plan on getting a bus and taking an even bigger group,” she said.
Benjamin Bees, who went as an aviator, had good things to say about the experience.
“It was a lot of fun,” he said.
“The people working the interview/paperwork processes were all very genuine and helpful and all the audience members seemed incredibly supportive of each other.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.