TWENTYNINE PALMS — More than 150 young athletes turned up Saturday, Dec. 7, at the Twentynine Palms High School gym for evaluations for the new season of park and recreation youth basketball.
Each player took a turn showing off dribbling and shooting skills for a committee of volunteer coaches.
Organizers expect to field 35 teams, with about 250 young athletes, from Kindergarten through eighth grade, in games starting Saturday, Jan. 11.
Players will be divided into seven divisions; Kindergarten and first grade boys and girls, second grade boys, second and third grade girls, third and fourth grade boys, fourth, fifth and sixth grade girls, fifth and sixth grade boys, seventh and eighth grade boys and seventh and eighth grade girls.
Games will be played Saturdays in gyms at Twentynine Palms High School, 72750 Wildcat Way, and Twentynine Palms Junior High School, Utah Trail north of Two Mile Road, and Monday through Thursday at the junior high.
