TWENTYNINE PALMS — The Pioneer Day Parade will march through the city Saturday, Oct. 19.
The parade will begin at 10 a.m. on Split Rock Avenue, travel east on the highway and then turn north onto Adobe Road.
“Saturday is going to be a really fun, action-packed day. It’s a really special event for this community,” said Tourism Business Improvement District Marketing Director Breanne Dusastre.
TBID will sponsor the parade awards ceremony; its board members will be the judges.
“We see so many of the local businesses participate, all of the local residents, we often see people who used to live in Twentynine Palms come back for this event,” said Dusastre.
Parade line-up organizer Lori Cosgriff is excited to work with her longtime assistants again to get the parade started.
“I have been helping line this parade up since the ’80s and Adam Lunn, Irene Beard and I are always amazed at the enthusiastic involvement of our community members and the MCAGCC,” Cosgriff said.
“This parade, in its entirety, is a snapshot of our community. Participants will be young and old. New residents as well as old-timers. All gathered together to celebrate Twentynine Palms.”
She believes the parade and festivities are a great time to get to know people in the community and see familiar faces.
“My seat at the sign-in table always allows me to catch up with everyone and learn about all the activities going on in our community,” Cosgriff said.
The parade is a great excuse to get festive, celebrate fall and have some Pioneer Days fun.
“We love to see everybody out on the highway and up Adobe Road on all of the floats just having a great time outside together,” said Dusastre.
