TWENTYNINE PALMS — Residents have a chance to help the Twentynine Palms Community Food Pantry stock up for the winter.
Twentynine Palms postal carriers will conduct their Annual Christmas Canned Food Drive Saturday, Dec. 7. Residents are asked to put non-perishable canned food items in or near their mail boxes so postal carriers can collect their for the food pantry.
Operating at facilities provided by the church at 6450 Stardune Avenue, the pantry provides emergency food to residents of Twentynine Palms, Wonder Valley and the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center.
The pantry is open 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Monday through Thursday, 9:30 to 11 a.m. the first Saturday of every month and 5 to 6:30 p.m. the second and fourth Wednesday.
The Twentynine Palms Community Food Pantry provides enough emergency food in our community for at least 20,000 meals annually.
The postal carrier food drive is a major source of food for the pantry.
