TWENTYNINE PALMS — Restaurants across the country are encouraging Americans to place pickup or delivery orders today as part of a grassroots effort called “The Great American Takeout.”
As the coronavirus pandemic grips the country and forced the industry that employs millions of Americans to close their dining rooms, customers can help by ordering food from a local restaurant.
Some restaurants and bars have had to shut down, while others in the community are offering take out options. Click on the link below to find out which restaurants in Twentynine Palms are offering takeout orders.
http://www.visit29.org/29-palms-restaurants-offering-take-out-and-delivery/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.